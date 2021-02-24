MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (MOFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. MidWestOne Financial Group has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.28 million, a P/E ratio of 136.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.81.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOFG. TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

