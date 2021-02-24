Miramar Capital LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after buying an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.09. The stock had a trading volume of 17,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.86.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

