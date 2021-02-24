Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BCE by 3.3% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 54.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 78.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 591,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,527,000 after buying an additional 17,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities decreased their target price on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.72.

BCE traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $48.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

