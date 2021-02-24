Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,426 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000. Ecolab comprises about 1.7% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.86. The company had a trading volume of 16,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

