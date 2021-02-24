Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 60.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $104,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.43. 787,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,099,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,530 shares of company stock worth $3,338,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

