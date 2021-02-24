Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Makes New $727,000 Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,615,000 after buying an additional 678,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ABB by 18.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 475,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ABB by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 464,494 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 854,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 685,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.62. 88,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.24.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen increased their price target on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

