Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,215 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.66. 567,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,171,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $59.80. The firm has a market cap of $217.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

