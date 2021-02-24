Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 21,615 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.36. 847,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,087,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

