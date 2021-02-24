Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Grows Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 49.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $52.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.