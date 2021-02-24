Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $1.58 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

SCHB traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.03. 6,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,331. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

