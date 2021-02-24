Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $569.60. 236,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,323. The business has a 50-day moving average of $551.23 and a 200 day moving average of $529.08. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.58 billion, a PE ratio of 93.48, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.49.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

