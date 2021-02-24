Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Sells 710 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 2.3% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.34. 309,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,978. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

