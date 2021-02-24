Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 30,435 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,435 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $12,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.