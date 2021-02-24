Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $14,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $84,491,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,765,096,000 after acquiring an additional 898,371 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $20,155,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,409,000 after acquiring an additional 271,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

