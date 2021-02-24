Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 9,244 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $15,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in JD.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

NASDAQ JD opened at $99.47 on Wednesday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.