(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on MKGAY. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of (MKGAY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. AlphaValue raised shares of (MKGAY) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of (MKGAY) in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:MKGAY remained flat at $$38.36 during trading hours on Wednesday. (MKGAY) has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $42.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

