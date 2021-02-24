Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $196.71 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,587,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.4% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of The Coca-Cola worth $196,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 381,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,171,313. The stock has a market cap of $217.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

