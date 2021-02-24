Mohawk Industries (MHK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK):

2/18/2021 – Mohawk Industries was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $114.00.

2/16/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $131.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $203.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $191.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $155.00 to $220.00.

1/19/2021 – Mohawk Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Mohawk Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Mohawk have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefitting from its robust U.S. housing market fundamentals and repair & remodeling activities. Going forward, its dominant market share in the highly fragmented and competitive industry, acquisition strategy, and strong international presence are expected to drive growth. Also, it has been streamlining operations, merging facilities and removing higher-cost assets to combat cost woes. It has been maintaining production rates, introducing new products and increasing promotions to address the ever-changing market needs. Earnings estimates for 2020 have moved up in the past 60 days. However, challenges in the commercial business — comprising U.S. carpet, U.S. ceramic and European ceramic — are concerning.”

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $177.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

Get Mohawk Industries Inc alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $518,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,620,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $2,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.