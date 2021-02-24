MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

MGI traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,073,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,998. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $526.48 million, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.95. MoneyGram International has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MoneyGram International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

