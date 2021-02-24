Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

COOP stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.16. 44,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,518. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

