M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,955. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.12.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $2,085,152.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

