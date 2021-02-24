Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.01

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 2093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $608.57 million, a PE ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

