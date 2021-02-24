Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.01

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.01 and last traded at $31.97, with a volume of 2093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $608.57 million, a PE ratio of 76.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In related news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.20% of the company’s stock.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.