National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.89

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.89, with a volume of 905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,649.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 674.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in National Bank by 202.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in National Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

