NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.14

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 81721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Several research firms recently commented on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 157,949 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 324,774 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 872,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in NatWest Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

