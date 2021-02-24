Neutrino USD Market Capitalization Tops $159.95 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $159.95 million and $5.08 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.61 or 0.00463495 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00070909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00082670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 63.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.76 or 0.00506012 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00055573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00074193 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 159,296,742 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,296,192 tokens. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.