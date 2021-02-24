New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) Shares Gap Up to $2.25

Shares of New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$2.25, but opened at C$2.95. New Commerce Split Fund shares last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 3,100 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.78.

About New Commerce Split Fund (TSE:YCM)

New Commerce Split Fund is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc The fund invests in the equity shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. It was formerly known as Commerce Split Fund. New Commerce Split Fund was launched on November 27, 2006 and is domiciled in Canada.

