New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target (down from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.47.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -17.33. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.55 and a 12 month high of C$3.05.

New Gold Inc. (NGD.TO) Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

