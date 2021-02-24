New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Receives $176.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,882,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $182.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.47. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $199.74.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

