New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 12,700 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 356,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $36,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 4.2% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Xylem by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XYL opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.