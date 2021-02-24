New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,309 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $31,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,236.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares in the company, valued at $99,215,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,363 shares of company stock worth $61,174,903 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $256.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.75 and its 200-day moving average is $218.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.02 and a beta of 0.30.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

