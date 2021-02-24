New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.24% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $31,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 928.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average of $95.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

