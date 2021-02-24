New Zealand Energy (CVE:NZ) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.04

New Zealand Energy Corp. (CVE:NZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1217900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.

New Zealand Energy Company Profile (CVE:NZ)

New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in New Zealand. The company holds interests in three petroleum mining licenses, one petroleum mining permit, and one petroleum exploration permit. It has interests in TWN Petroleum Mining Licenses comprising Waihapa/Ngaere, and Tariki; Copper Moki petroleum mining permit; and Eltham Petroleum exploration permit.

