Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.86 EPS

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NXST stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,805. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.88.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

