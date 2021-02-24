NIX Trading 27% Lower This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, NIX has traded down 27% against the dollar. One NIX token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a total market capitalization of $7.45 million and approximately $102,046.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,872,904 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

