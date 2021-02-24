nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading Down 11.2%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) shares traded down 11.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.21 and last traded at $38.73. 695,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 340,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 2.68.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 12,500 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $421,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 50,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,612,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,662 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,859. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 72.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 304.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.