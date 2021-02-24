Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at CIBC

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NPI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded Northland Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

NPI traded down C$2.00 on Wednesday, reaching C$42.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,773. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$20.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

