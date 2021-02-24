nVent Electric plc (NVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on May 7th

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NVT traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $27.15. 32,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,432. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $27.83.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.