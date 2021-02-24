O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.75 EPS.
OI traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. 34,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,452. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.45.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
