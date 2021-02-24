O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.55-1.75 EPS.

OI traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.28. 34,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,452. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.40. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut O-I Glass from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS lowered O-I Glass from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.