OIN Finance (OIN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001643 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.16 or 0.00455326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00069042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00078625 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 83.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00054081 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.79 or 0.00479924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00073023 BTC.

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

OIN Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

