Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 60,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 161,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.