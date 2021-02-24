OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. OneSpan updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:OSPN traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. 10,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,563. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.89, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24.
In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About OneSpan
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.
