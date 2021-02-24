OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. OneSpan updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:OSPN traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. 10,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,563. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.89, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.24.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 433,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $9,198,161.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,150,717.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSPN shares. Sidoti lowered OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. OneSpan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

