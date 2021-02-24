Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Down 30.3% This Week

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00002826 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $378.06 or 0.00760850 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00035769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00060977 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,329.23 or 0.04687546 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

