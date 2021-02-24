Open Text (OTEX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/19/2021 – Open Text was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

2/18/2021 – Open Text was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Open Text Corporation is engaged in development of innovative intranet, extranet and e-Business applications. Since creating one of the first search engines to index the World Wide Web, the company has remained at the forefront of Internet-based technologies. Open Text solutions allow individuals, teams, organizations, and global trading communities to collaborate on projects, share ideas and accelerate innovation to the fastest possible speed. Open Text Corporation is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

2/5/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $51.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Open Text had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $45.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.2008 dividend. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Open Text’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 194.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter worth $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Open Text by 9.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,298,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,308,000 after purchasing an additional 115,329 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Open Text by 95.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Open Text by 7.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

