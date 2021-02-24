O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 307.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,268.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 208,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,244,000 after buying an additional 193,487 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,762,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 91.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,046,000 after buying an additional 56,604 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $453.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $455.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $456.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

