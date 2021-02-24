Orient Walt 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (HTDF)

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orient Walt alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.42 or 0.00503048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00067738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00081489 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00058357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.00 or 0.00479817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00074084 BTC.

About Orient Walt

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

Orient Walt Coin Trading

Orient Walt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orient Walt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orient Walt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orient Walt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orient Walt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orient Walt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.