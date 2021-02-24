Oriental Culture (NYSE:OCG) Trading Down 14.4%

Shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG) traded down 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.23. 1,182,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,375,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oriental Culture stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NYSE:OCG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Oriental Culture at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual customers of various kinds of collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also offers online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services.

