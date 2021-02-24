Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.24

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 298503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$390.01 million and a P/E ratio of -1,050.00.

Get Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) alerts:

In other Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) news, Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.87, for a total value of C$31,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,966,568. Insiders sold a total of 92,300 shares of company stock valued at $164,714 over the last ninety days.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.