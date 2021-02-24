PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.40

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 7759 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,547 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.