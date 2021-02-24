Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.