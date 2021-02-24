PEPS Coin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $281.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $124,193.28 and $281.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007596 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002090 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.35 or 0.00208930 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 158.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,015,115 coins and its circulating supply is 43,766,519 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

